Molson Coors, Hornell Brewing partnership for Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half

Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co. and Hornell Brewing Co. Inc., Woodbury, N.Y., an affiliate of AriZona Beverages, announced a partnership agreement whereby Molson Coors will market and distribute a new flavored malt beverage (FMB) brand, Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, in the United States through its U.S. division, MillerCoors. The brand will be introduced later this year in select markets with a national launch in early 2018, the companies say.

Kandy Anand, Molson Coors chief growth officer, said in a statement: “We are very excited to partner with Hornell Brewing on this new venture as it provides another strategic addition to our portfolio. It’s an FMB made with real juice and select teas, so it brings a great combination of flavor and refreshment. The Arnold Palmer-branded beverages have a very strong following, and we believe this new hard iced tea and lemonade will provide consumers with even greater choice, as well as further extend our leadership position in the FMB space. Ready-to-drink teas in the U.S. — both non-alcoholic and alcoholic — have been growing double digits for several years, and we look forward to capturing that momentum through the strength of our national distributor network beginning this fall.”

The agreement also provides opportunities for Molson Coors to distribute the brand outside of the United States and to explore other product collaborations with Hornell Brewing and AriZona Beverages, the companies say.

Licensed under the authority of Arnold Palmer Enterprises and Innovative Flavors LLC, AriZona Beverages is responsible for the commercial development of the “Arnold Palmer” beverage. Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half is 5 percent alcohol by volume. BI