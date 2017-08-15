Waterloo Container deepens its commitment to wine and craft beer markets

Waterloo Container is a family owned business started in 1980 by Norm and Bill Lutz to support the burgeoning wine industry in the Finger Lakes of New York and on the East Coast. Since the beginning, we have grown with our customers into a pre-eminent packaging supplier for Eastern North America. We take pride in being a reliable provider of the highest quality glass containers and packaging products available. By constantly updating our inventory, trying new styles and introducing new colors and services, we strive to have what you need when you need it. Consider us a one-stop-shop that is able to provide everything you need to get your beverage package out the door.

Today, Waterloo Container offers an extensive selection of glass bottles manufactured in the United States. We also are happy to source new and innovative European glass, and stock many spirit and specialty bottles as well. Our vendor partners have been extremely influential in our success, and we are proud to work with the best in the industry for glass, corks and closures. We offer a personalized packaging program that includes services like eight-color UV ink glass printing and high-speed shrink sleeving. We also provide in-house repacking, quality select and warehousing for our customers. With our own fleet of trucks and skilled drivers, we offer fast turnaround times, and regular and reduced cost deliveries in our newly extended shipping lanes.

We are proud to have been an integral part of the wine and craft beverage industry’s growth in Eastern North America. We look forward to continuing to grow together in the years to come. Visit our website at waterloocontainer.com today.

Waterloo Container, 2311 State Route 414, P.O. Box 262, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165; 888/539-3922; waterloocontainer.com.