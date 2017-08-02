New ProductsBeer

Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha Ale

August 2, 2017
Good Omen Bottling LLC offers Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha Ale, a kombucha line featuring a 5.6 percent alcohol by volume. Fermented with honey instead of sugar, the lineup is gluten free, rich in probiotics, prebiotics and organic acids, the company says. Available in three flavors — Blueberry Bail, Tropical Turmeric and Raspberry Goji Rose — each 473-ml bottle contains just 70 calories it adds. Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha Ales have a suggested retail price of $7.49 in select markets.

Good Omen Bottling LLC, Cottonwood, Ariz.
Telephone: 928/634-5434
Internet: http://wildtonic.com
Distribution: Select markets

