ZICO Coconut Water releases life perspective survey results

ZICO Coconut Water, a brand of Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., announced a new, national survey that explores what is “at the core” of each us and how one’s filter and perspective on life — whether it be different attitudes or mindsets — can impact life’s journey.

The survey kicks off the second wave of the brand’s What’s Inside is Everything campaign, embracing the notion that ZICO Natural Coconut Water, which is 100 percent coconut water, being true to your nature and who you are at the core is powerful beyond measure, the company says. ZICO hopes to inspire individuals across the country to evaluate what they are made of at their core and bring to life the empowering notion to live more authentically and pursue their goals and ambitions, it adds.

The ZICO At the Core Survey found that Americans are not afraid to take action in their lives to stay true to themselves and listen to their hearts. In fact, that determination has resulted in nearly three in four Americans making lifestyle changes in the last year, specifically to pursue personal goals or ambitions. And those who haven’t, regret it: 72 percent of Americans admitted they have missed out on an opportunity because they didn’t “go with their gut,” the company says.

“In my own life, I’ve learned the power and importance of staying true to who you are,” said Jessica Alba, a ZICO brand ambassador Jessica Alba, in a statement. “Some of my greatest successes have come from following my own ‘inner voice’ and pursuing my dreams despite the naysayers, which is why ZICO’s ‘What’s Inside is Everything’ campaign message resonated with me in such a big way. I’m thrilled to continue encouraging others to embrace this message.”

To help bring to life the brand’s What’s Inside is Everything message, ZICO will roll-out a series of experiential events this summer, which will kick off July 20 at Astor Place Plaza in New York City. ZICO will open the pop-up event to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST and is inviting consumers to stop by and enjoy discovering what they are made of through a series of interactive activations, while sampling what ZICO is made of.

"If we allow it, society will constantly reinforce that we are not enough; that we're supposed to achieve a certain level of success or follow a specific lifestyle,” said Meghann Seidner, ZICO vice president of marketing, in a statement. “But, the truth is, we are more than enough. We believe in digging deep to understand what makes us tick and celebrating what uniquely makes us who we are; in following our own inner compass. And, we at ZICO know what we’re made of — our original and best-selling ZICO Natural is just 100 Percent Coconut Water with nothing added, nothing removed. We’re excited to help folks discover that when you’re true to what you are made of — true to your core, that’s when your best-self shines.”

The nationally representative At the Core Survey uncovered key truths about what Americans are made of and also identified the goals, motivations and ambitions that drive them to live their most authentic lives. The following are key findings from the survey:

Come on, get happy. Americans are loving life right now, with 52 percent saying happiness describes their most recent emotional state. Perhaps this happiness stems from making magic happen in their personal lives, with one in three Americans saying they’ve already achieved most of their personal goals and 88 percent proclaiming their pride for the life they currently lead.

Furthermore, the At the Core Survey discovered outlooks on life, love and listening to what‘s inside, and how these self-identifying qualities effect one’s success, happiness, relationships and more. Additional findings include:

Go getters. Those who identify as free-spirited (77%) are more likely to have made a lifestyle change in the last year specifically to pursue a personal goal than those who aren’t free-spirited (66%). Additionally, those who say they are confident are 2x as likely to have already achieved their personal goals as those who aren’t confident.

In addition to a continuing partnership with Alba as a brand ambassador, ZICO will further share the #InsideIsEverything message through various consumer touch-points in key markets across the United States, including, large-scale digital and social campaigns, national print advertisements, out-of-home events and various consumer-facing experiential activations across the country, as well as an ongoing partnership with iHeart Radio and its newest podcast series, iHeartRadio's Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water, highlighting movers and shakers who have found success through a life of authenticity, the company says.