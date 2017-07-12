Haider Corp., doing business as Tweaker Energy Drink Co., introduced Tweaker Energy Drink, the newest product joining its energy portfolio. The product is designed to provide energy for sports performance and endurance, the company says. Featuring 110 calories and, the product boasts B vitamins and contains 80 mg of caffeine. An 8.4-ounce can of Tweaker Energy Drink has a suggested retail price of $0.99.

Haider Corp., Dallas

Telephone: 972/488-8806

Internet: www.tweakerdrink.com

Distribution: National

Ingredients: Carbonated water, sugar, dextrose, citric acid, sodium citrate, caffeine, potassium sorbate (preservative), natural and artificial flavor, sodium benzoate (preservative), caramel color, niacinamide, o-calcium, pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, cyanocobalamin, Yellow No. 5, and Red No. 40.