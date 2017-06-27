Hennessy unveils limited-edition bottle

Hennessy, a brand of Moët Hennessy USA, New York, announced urban artist JonOne as the designer of the 2017 Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition bottle.

The custom-designed bottle, launching throughout the United States in July, will be sold in almost 50 countries worldwide. The limited-edition release by JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and internationally renowned artists, the company says.

Hennessy sensed a kindred spirit in JonOne, it says. Constantly on the move between his home in Paris, his native Harlem and cutting-edge art scenes all around the world, the street artist-turned-art-world phenomenon always has remained true to himself, pushing boundaries and defying definition. For JonOne, art is a vector for pure emotion. What drives him is being “in the flow” and “sharing dreams,” the company says.

JonOne had never visited the town of Cognac before. On his first visit to Hennessy’s seat in 2016, the artist immediately connected with the place for its energetic atmosphere and passion for creation, it explains. While there, JonOne was introduced to the complex layers of Cognac.

“When you speak to people at Hennessy who love what they do, it resonates,” JonOne said in a statement. “I can relate to that emotion. They create beauty with their own hands; they know the joy of creation. For them and for me, it’s not just a job, it’s part of your life.”

With an energy that has come to define his style, JonOne built layer upon layer of freestyle splashes of color, intermixed with Hennessy’s own imagery, echoing the complex layers of flavors and aromas created during the Cognac blending process. The result is a final work that captures the spirit of the artist and gives a nod to the transmission and legacy of Hennessy, the company says.

“The freedom of the street is what made me want to pursue art in the first place,” JonOne added. “The subway is like a museum that runs through the city. Then, as now, my question is, ‘How do I make my art live?’ I want people to look at it and say, ‘What is this?’ Hopefully, they’ll be inspired. I want to see where it takes them — and where it might lead me next.”

The design appears on a limited run of flagship 750-ml Hennessy Very Special bottles with a suggested retail price at $35. A special deluxe gift edition also is available, featuring a 1.75-liter bottle decorated with JonOne’s iconic tag and Hennessy iconography. It is encased in an over-sized paint can, which is inspired by the artist’s studio and creative inspiration, and available for a suggested retail price of $200.

The Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition bottles by JonOne will be available for purchase starting June 26 at ReserveBar.com and fine retailers nationwide beginning in July.