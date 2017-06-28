New ProductsWine & Spirits

Invivo Wines

June 28, 2017
New Zealand winery Invivo Wines announced that it now imports three of its wines to select markets of the United States: Invivo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Invivo Central Otago Pinot Noir and Graham Norton’s Special Edition Sauvignon Blanc. At 12.6 percent alcohol by volume, the Sauvignon Blanc is packaged in 750-ml bottles that retail for $15.99; the Pinot Noir is 14.5 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle; and Graham Norton’s Sauvignon Blanc, which is blended is Ireland, is 12.5 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $15.99 for a 750-ml bottle.

Invivo Wines, New Zealand
Telephone: +011/64-9-630-6360
Internet: www.invivowines.com
Distribution: Select markets

