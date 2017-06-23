Daily Greens launches Just Veggies in Central Market, Whole Foods Market

Austin, Texas-based Daily Greens announced that its new Just Veggies line hit shelves in Central Markets stores throughout Texas. The lineup will also launch in 375 Whole Foods Market locations nationwide by September, the company says.

Just veggies are nutrient-dense vegetable juices that are 100 percent organic and contain no added sugar, the company says.

The Just Veggies product lineup includes three flavors: Just Carrots, Just Greens and Just Beets. Just Carrots, which is made with carrots and lime, boasts antioxidants, vitamin A, beta-carotene and fiber. Just Greens is a combination of kale, cabbage, broccoli, Lacinato kale and lavender, and features vitamin K, C and B6. Just Beets is a blend of beets, cucumber and lime, and offers vitamin C, fiber and essential minerals like potassium, it says.