Verday Chlorophyll Water introduced a new flavor joining its lineup: Blueberry. The fifth flavor in the lineup, Verday Blueberry does not contain calories, diet sweeteners, GMOs or preservatives, the company says. Each bottle contains 100 mg of chlorophyll, it adds. The product is packaged in single, 16-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $3.18, and in 12-packs of 16-ounce bottles that retail for $39.99 in select markets.

