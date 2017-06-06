Talking Rain Beverage Co. partners with Cosmopolitan, WhoHaha

Preston, Wash.-based Talking Rain Beverage Co., the makers of Sparkling Ice flavored sparkling waters, announced its partnership with Hearst Digital Media’s Cosmopolitan.com and Elizabeth Banks’ digital media company WhoHaha to launch the original female-centric comedy web series, “TEMP(orary).” This announcement marks the first time Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha have worked together on a scripted comedy series with a brand partner.

The two-month partnership with Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha is an extension of Sparkling Ice’s new Be Not Bland integrated marketing campaign that launched earlier this year. Be Not Bland embraces authenticity and individuality, celebrating the people, places and personalities that fill life with flavor and “not bland” moments, the company says.

“As part of our multi-faceted national advertising campaign Be Not Bland, teaming up with Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha to launch a scripted comedy series was a natural fit for us,” said Brian Kuz, chief marketing officer of Talking Rain, in a statement. “Similar to our campaign, the web series elevates every day, bland moments through a fun and comical script. We’re proud to have partnered with Cosmopolitan and WhoHaha on these webisodes that are not only memorable, but truly resonate with our brand.”

“TEMP(orary)” is a series of four short episodes chronicling the trials and tribulations of codependent millennials, Sam and Lexi, as they set out to find their respective paths in life. The scripted series was created and written by leading cast members, Chrissie Fit (“Pitch Perfect 2” and “Pitch Perfect 3”) and Cyrina Fiallo (Disney Channel).

“Our philosophy is always audience-first. One of the most important things we can do for our marketing partners is deliver video to our audience that they love and share,” said Lee Sosin, senior vice president of Hearst Digital Media, in a statement. “Sparkling Ice and WhoHaha have been fantastic collaborators, and we are excited to deliver this comedy series to the millions of women who engage with Cosmopolitan each day.”

Other notable cast members include Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect”), Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's “Agents of Shield”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”), Dana Powell (“Modern Family”), and Elizabeth Banks in a voice-over role.

“Our mission at WhoHaha is to create opportunities for funny female voices, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with both Hearst and Sparkling Ice to bring these great characters to life,” WhoHaha Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Luigi Picarazzi said.

Available on Cosmpolitan and WhoHaha, each episode organically incorporates Sparkling Ice product to increase brand awareness of the zero-calorie, carbonated beverage line. Additionally, episodes of “TEMP(orary)” also will be featured on Cosmopolitan’s and WhoHaha’s social channels.