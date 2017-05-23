Miller Lite, Chef Aaron Sanchez partner for summer campaign

Miller Lite, a brand of Chicago-based MillerCoors, is partnering with renowned chef Aarón Sánchez to create original recipes for the summer grilling season. “Get Grilling,” a video series produced by Thrillist, will feature Sánchez creating original grilling recipes that feature Miller Lite.

"Miller Lite is the ideal beer to add to any recipe or pair with a meal because of its light, flavorful taste," Sánchez said in a statement. "I have fond memories of hanging out with my friends and family during hot summer days, grilling and kicking back with a cold Miller Lite, which makes this partnership so rewarding."

Sánchez is a James Beard award-winning chef, restaurateur, philanthropist and cookbook author, who is particularly well-known for his prowess with Mexican and Latin American cuisine. He also co-starred on the Food Network series, "Chopped" and "Chopped Junior." This summer, he will join the permanent judges' panel on the upcoming season of FOX TV’s "MasterChef” and "MasterChef Junior.”

Through the partnership, Sánchez has created a wide range of recipes including dips, skewers, sandwiches, tacos and more that either incorporate or pair well with Miller Lite. All of the recipes are simple to make ensuring ample time this summer to hang out with family and friends, the company says.

"These recipes are original and great tasting, just like our beer," said Sheryl Rosa, director of marketing for Miller Lite, in a statement. "We take pride in our authenticity and originality, so we were immediately drawn to Aarón who holds true to himself and his craft."

To check out the recipes and how-to videos with Chef Aarón Sánchez, visit www.MillerLite.com/grilling.