MatchaBar launches new labels

In conjunction with its expansion into retail and cafes, MatchaBar unveiled a new look for its line of ready-to-drink teas. The new design uses the packaging’s label as a platform to speak to its consumers, the company says. “The packaging refresh allowed us to create a way to let our beliefs, our interests and our associations with certain subcultures shine through,” Founders and brothers Graham and Max Fortgang said in a statement. Taller and sleeker, the new label balances negative space with pops of color and gives each flavor’s bottle its own personality using the label as a billboard for the brand’s voice, it says. Working with local comedians, social mavens and young copywriters, the brand collaborated to create a label that speaks to the cultural and social ties central to the community, it adds. Every season, MatchaBar will release a new series of labels, with the next collection set to launch this summer.