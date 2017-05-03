PepsiCo releases Lemon Lemon in time for summer

With summer days just around the corner, Lemon Lemon, a new sparkling lemonade from Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., is available in stores across the country, offering a refreshing way to enjoy the warmest months of the year.

Lemon Lemon includes a mix of lemon juice, bubbles and a touch of sweetness, available in three flavors: Original, Blackberry and Peach. The new sparkling drink contains 70 calories in each 12-ounce can.

To celebrate the global launch of Lemon Lemon, consumers can power down and get away with Picnic Time Off, a series of picnics in three of the world’s busiest cities: Paris, New York and Toronto. Each Lemon Lemon picnic will include the simple pleasures of escape, including music, food, refreshment, real life connections and a chance to taste Lemon Lemon, the company says.

In New York, Lemon Lemon will host an exclusive floating picnic May 24 on the Hornblower Infinity yacht. The event will feature a special performance by singer and songwriter Calum Scott, culinary treats and a scenic, sunset tour of some of New York’s iconic landmarks. Beginning today, fans can tune in to iHeartMedia’s Z100 and 103.5 KTU to learn more about a chance to win tickets to the exclusive event.

“Lemon Lemon is the perfect refreshment when you’re looking to escape from the day-to-day grind,” said Rosemarie Iannucci, marketing director for PepsiCo, in a statement. “We are excited to kick-off summer with a Lemon Lemon floating picnic, encouraging New Yorkers to relax, recharge and reconnect with those around you.”

Now on shelves in the United States, Canada and Western Europe (in markets including France, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), the sparkling lemonade has no artificial flavors and no artificial sweeteners. The U.S launch will be supported across digital, mobile and radio campaigns, the company says.