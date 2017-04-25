2016 Wither Hills Rose of Pinot Noir
Wither Hills introduced a new 2016 vintage Rose of Pinot Noir in the United States. The wine offers aromas of rose petals, wild strawberries, fresh raspberries and white peaches, the company says. The palate is elegant, reminiscent of summer berries with a creamy texture and length balanced with bright acidity. The dry-style Rose is 12.5 percent alcohol by volume and is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $14 in select markets.
Wither Hills, Marlborough, New Zealand
Telephone: 707/280-4380
Internet: http://witherhills.co.nz/nz/
Distribution: Select markets
