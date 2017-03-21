New ProductsTea and Coffee

Amber Sunrise Blend

March 21, 2017
KEYWORDS Arabica coffee / community coffee / ground coffee
Community Coffee Co. expanded on its ground coffee offerings with the addition of Amber Sunrise Blend. Amber Sunrise Blend is a rich and vibrant blend that offers a lighter roast with a smooth finish, is made with only 100 percent Arabica coffee beans. Packaged in 12-ounce bags, the ground coffee has a suggested retail price of $6.49 and is available in select markets.

Community Coffee Co., Baton Rouge, La.
Telephone: 800/884-1072
Internet: www.communitycoffee.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: 100 percent select Arabica coffee. 

