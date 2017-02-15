2017 Nightclub & Bar show to host more than 600 exhibitors

Taking place March 27-29, 2017, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, the Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show will continue to bring the latest technologies, products and strategies for hospitality professionals in the bar, restaurant and nightlife space to the forefront. The 2017 tradeshow will host more than 600 exhibitors on the expo floor and bring top experts to speak and engage in the program.

The 2017 program features 75 educational sessions allowing attendees to focus on topics of particular importance to their business. Each session is grouped into one of seven tracks: Bartending & Mixology; Marketing & Promotions; Operations & Profitability; Beer, Food & Wine; On-Premise 360; Management, Liability & Legalities; and Social Media. Additionally, six workshops, offsite trainings, certifications, back-of-house tours, boot camps and more have been designed to help professionals stay current with the fast pace of change.

New to the show this year is the F&B Innovation Center, with Middleby Corp. serving as the Official Food Equipment Sponsor. Open to all attendees, the F&B Innovation Center will feature a dedicated expo area of food, foodservice equipment and wine suppliers, access to expert demonstrations, pairings, chef meet-and-greets, and much more.

Additionally, tradeshow attendees will have the opportunity to choose an experience at the show, allowing them to find booths, educational offerings and other happenings during the show that are most important to them. The four new experiences are the Bar Experience, the Beer Experience, the Mixology Experience and the Nightlife Experience.

The 2017 tradeshow and convention features several keynote presentations, including Lee Cockerell, former senior operations executive for the Walt Disney World Resort; Kris Jones, serial entrepreneur, investor and best-selling author; Neil Moffitt, chief executive officer of Hakkasan Group; and Tom Maas, Rumchata master blender and founder of Agave Loco Brands.

The event also will include the 2017 Nightclub & Bar awards, which recognize achievements across 15 categories within the nightlife industry.