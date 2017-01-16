Old Orchard Brands celebrates 20 years with sweepstakes

In 1997, Sparta, Mich.-based Old Orchard Brands expanded beyond its frozen juice business and began bottling various fruit juice beverages from its family-owned and run operations in rural Michigan, the company says. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Old Orchard’s bottled juice business.

To celebrate, Old Orchard will be giving away two free truck-loads of juice — one truck-load to consumers and the other will be donated to local food pantries, it says. Consumers can enter to win their share of juice via the Bottle Bash Sweepstakes on Old Orchard’s website.

Now employing nearly 100 people — some of whom have been with the company since the beginning — Old Orchard remains family owned and true to its roots, it says.

To give consumers a peek into where their favorite juice comes from, Old Orchard launched a new video following an Old Orchard juice bottle from the production line to the grocery store and to the kitchen table. Old Orchard operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility certified to the highest food safety and quality management standards set by the Safe Quality Foods Program, the company says. The video offers a unique view of the company, it adds.

“As we enter 2017, we want to take the time to step back and celebrate our success in the bottled juice space over the past 20 years,” said Kevin Miller, vice president of marketing at Old Orchard, in a statement. “Our fans have been crucial to our continued growth and we want to encourage them to celebrate with us.”

Through Feb. 28, fans can enter for the chance to win one of more than 8,000 prizes in Old Orchard’s Bottle Bash Sweepstakes. For every entry, Old Orchard will donate one bottle of juice — totaling one truckload — to local charities in 2017.