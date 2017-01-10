Mountain Dew introduces new campaign, packaging

Mountain Dew, a brand of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., is kicking off 2017 with a new global Do the DEW campaign centered on the belief that there’s no feeling like doing, the company says. Set to appear in more than 20 countries around the world throughout 2017, the effort features a series of creative designed with the mobile consumer in mind. The first piece in the series, titled “Fade Away,” debuted Jan. 9 on social media and TV, and stars DEW pro-skateboarder Sean Malto. The start of the new campaign also brings a unified visual identity for the global brand, it says.

“The DEW Nation is into a wide array of activities from action sports to gaming,” said Greg Lyons, senior vice president of marketing of Mountain Dew for North America, in a statement. “Besides their love of Mountain Dew, what truly unites them is the idea of chasing a feeling. A feeling you only get from doing something exhilarating. Whether it’s the thrill you get when you land a kickflip or the rush from completing a set on stage, this campaign is a celebration of the feeling of doing.”

This year’s global Do the DEW creative, directed by music and commercial director Andreas Nilsson, features athletes in action as they chase the euphoric feeling of doing, the company explains. In “Fade Away,” the ad brings to life the feeling Malto experiences when he is at the height of his game and everything around him fades away, leaving him with an exhilarating sensation, it adds. The campaign will visualize the feeling of doing in additional creative that is set to rollout throughout the year.

The U.S. campaign is heavily optimized for social, including the ads that were designed to live within the mobile environment and launched through a vertical video format on Sean Malto’s Facebook page. The brand is using platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook Live, Facebook Video and Instagram Stories to visualize the feeling of doing and engage the DEW Nation to share their own exhilarating experiences, it says.

“Knowing that the majority of our millennial consumers see messages first in the palm of their hand, it’s no longer about figuring out how creative can be optimized for mobile at the end of production, but now how it can be designed to thrive in mobile from the outset,” Lyons said.

In addition to the digital and TV creative, DEW Nation also will see a design update to its favorite product packaging, now in market across the United States, Europe, Korea, the Middle East and Pakistan, with other markets to follow throughout the year. The new Mountain Dew visual identity, which spans across packaging, retail displays and brand creative, features a refreshed neon green color palette and kinetic graphic elements that elevate Dew’s look to be as dynamic and refreshing as the taste of Dew itself, the company says.

“As the DEW Nation continues to evolve, so do we,” Lyons said. “We are updating our packaging to not only reflect the energy and refreshing attitude of our brand, but of Mountain Dew drinkers everywhere.”