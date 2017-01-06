Mulholland New World Gin
As part of its debut, Mulholland Distilling introduced Mulholland New World Gin in Los Angeles and Whole Foods Market stores in Southern California. Distilled six times from 100 percent non-GMO corn, the gluten-free gin begins with a bright cucumber and juniper on the nose, the company says. On the tongue, an intense burst of lime is followed by a mix of lavender florals, which are rounded out with juniper and notes of citrus and vanilla. The 48 percent alcohol-by-volume gin is packaged in 750-ml glass bottles that have a suggested retail price of $26.99.
Mulholland Distilling, Los Angeles
Internet: www.mulhollanddistilling.com
Distribution: Select markets
