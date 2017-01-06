As part of its debut, Mulholland Distilling introduced Mulholland New World Gin in Los Angeles and Whole Foods Market stores in Southern California. Distilled six times from 100 percent non-GMO corn, the gluten-free gin begins with a bright cucumber and juniper on the nose, the company says. On the tongue, an intense burst of lime is followed by a mix of lavender florals, which are rounded out with juniper and notes of citrus and vanilla. The 48 percent alcohol-by-volume gin is packaged in 750-ml glass bottles that have a suggested retail price of $26.99.

Mulholland Distilling, Los Angeles

Internet: www.mulhollanddistilling.com

Distribution: Select markets