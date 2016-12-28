Sunup Inc. recently introduced a new ready-to-drink coffee: Sunup Green Coffee. The product is made with organic coffee beans that have never been roasted and boasts natural antioxidants and caffeine, the company says. Sunup Green Coffee is naturally low in acid and offers a brighter color and lighter taste compared with roasted coffee, it adds. Packaged in 9.5-ounce glass bottles, the ready-to-drink coffee is available in select markets for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Sunup Inc., New York

Telephone: 212/842-9767

Internet: www.sunupgreencoffee.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Organic green coffee (water, green coffee) and organic sugar cane.