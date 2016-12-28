Sunup Green Coffee
Sunup Inc. recently introduced a new ready-to-drink coffee: Sunup Green Coffee. The product is made with organic coffee beans that have never been roasted and boasts natural antioxidants and caffeine, the company says. Sunup Green Coffee is naturally low in acid and offers a brighter color and lighter taste compared with roasted coffee, it adds. Packaged in 9.5-ounce glass bottles, the ready-to-drink coffee is available in select markets for a suggested retail price of $3.49.
Sunup Inc., New York
Telephone: 212/842-9767
Internet: www.sunupgreencoffee.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Organic green coffee (water, green coffee) and organic sugar cane.
