Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky releases custom packaging

St. Louis-based Luxco’s Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky, which previously had established a partnership with Ducks Unlimited, a leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation, announced that as part of its continuing partnership, it is releasing a second 750-ml custom decanter, which is available this month throughout the United States.

The partnership showcases the strong Canadian heritage of both Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky and Ducks Unlimited, as well as their passion for the outdoors.

“We are excited to partner with Ducks Unlimited and we support their mission to conserve and restore America’s wetlands,” said Fletcher Buchman, brand manager at Luxco, in a statement. “We are pleased to be donating a portion of the proceeds from our second limited-edition decanters to this organization.”

Saxco International LLC, Horsham, Pa., was selected to turn the all-important packaging concept into reality. It had assisted with the packaging for the first custom decanter, which was released in 2016. Jason Craig, regional sales representative for Saxco International, said in a statement: “Saxco was able to provide Luxco with a turnkey solution that leveraged its extensive supply chain and creative design process to conceptualize, develop and produce the decanter on time and on budget.

“Saxco’s packaging design team worked closely with Luxco’s new product development and marketing teams to design the custom hand-painted ceramic decanter of a Yellow Labrador retrieving a duck that is packaged in a beautiful gift box,” Craig continued. “The total solution included a variety of different packaging types. The ceramic decanter with a bar top closure was made at a reliable, quality overseas supplier. The full color corrugated gift box with a protective thermoform insert and printed corrugated shipping box that the decanter was then packed in was manufactured by two long-time Saxco resource partners located in Indiana and Pennsylvania.”

Jim Walden, Saxco packaging and printing specialist, added: “Each 750-ml decanter is hand painted, hand labeled and hand filled with smooth and flavorful Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky. Saxco worked tirelessly to make sure the gift box and shipper package would not only protect the decanter, but would provide an amazing user experience with a terrific overall appearance.”

Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky is distilled in the heart of Canada, offering a smooth flavor with a touch of sweetness from a mixture of rye, corn, wheat and barley mash aged for 36 months, the company says. The brand, which is 40 percent alcohol by volume, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016. The suggested retail price for the 750-ml decanter and gift box is $99.99. The decanter and gift box without whisky will be available online for $65.