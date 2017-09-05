Pacific Foods adds Cashew Non-Dairy beverage to lineup

Pacific Foods, Tualatin, Ore., is adding Cashew Non-Dairy to its existing seven varieties of shelf-stable dairy alternatives. The new variety is made with Organic and Fair Trade-Certified cashews that are ethically sourced.

Increased awareness of the nutritional benefits of nuts and adoption of plant-based diets are driving demand for cashews and related products, the company says. Pacific only sources cashews from suppliers that follow rigorous social, environmental and economic standards that guarantee safe, healthy working conditions, it adds.

“Our fans are careful about what they buy and the impact it has on personal and planetary health,” said Kari Davis, assistant brand manager for Pacific Foods, in a statement. “As a manufacturer, we’re always aiming to provide great tasting, nourishing products made with organic and ethically sourced ingredients that consumers can believe in.”

Depending on the flavor, Cashew Non-Dairy Beverages has between 50 and 70 calories in each serving. Its mild and creamy taste closely resembles low-fat dairy milk, making it highly drinkable and recipe ready, the company says.

Cashew Non-Dairy Beverages are available in four carrageenan-free flavors — Original, Original Unsweetened, Vanilla and Vanilla Unsweetened — joining Pacific’s lineup of non-dairy beverages, which includes Almond, Hemp, Coconut, Hazelnut, Soy, Rice and Oat. All of the new Cashew beverages are gluten free, soy free, vegan and packaged in BPA-free, shelf-stable cartons. The new line hits shelves at natural food stores and conventional grocers nationwide this fall with a suggested retail price between $3.99 and $4.99 for a 32-ounce carton.