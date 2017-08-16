Talking Rain Beverage Co. announces strategic alliance with Tata Global Beverages

Preston, Wash.-based Talking Rain Beverage Co., the maker of Sparkling Ice flavored sparkling waters, announced a strategic alliance with Tata Global Beverages, Kolkata, India. The agreement will enhance the brand reach of Himalayan Natural Mineral Water under the Talking Rain Beverage Co. umbrella, leveraging the Sparkling Ice distribution network to launch the mineral water in the United States, the company says.

This agreement also will signal the start of an alliance that will open doors for possible further expansion for Sparkling Ice into international markets, it adds.

“We are proud to announce a strategic alliance between Talking Rain and Tata Global Beverages,” said Marcus Smith, president of Talking Rain Beverage Co., in a statement. “Since 2012, we have worked diligently to create a strong and strategic direct-store-delivery distribution network, comprising more than 300 distributors covering every county in the United States. We are thrilled that the groundwork laid by the company and our distributor and retail partners has allowed the opportunity for a partnership of this kind, and we look forward to playing an instrumental role in the successful U.S. market entry for Himalayan Natural Mineral Water.”

Himalayan Natural Mineral Water is a premium source water from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, which is about 400 feet below the surface in the foothills of the Himalayas, the company says. Every drop travels through layers of rock, sand and silt for more than 20 years. These layers act as natural filters and during this journey, allow the water to pick up essential minerals from which it acquires its composition and taste, it adds.

Stephen Rice, regional president of Canada, America and Australia for Tata Global Beverages, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be partnering with Talking Rain for the U.S. market entry of Tata Global Beverages’ Himalayan Natural Mineral Water. With this entry, our product portfolio in the USA market will extend to the water category in addition to our existing coffee and tea portfolio. Himalayan is one of the first premium Indian [fast-moving consumer goods] (FMCG) brands to target the broader American audience and we look forward to working with Talking Rain to establish a strong market presence for Himalayan natural mineral water.”