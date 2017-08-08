Black Box Wines adds rewards program

Black Box Wines, a brand of Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands Inc., announced the debut of Black Box Rewards, a new loyalty program for its U.S. consumers that launched this summer.

The program features a system of points that are easy-to-earn and redeem, offering consumers high-value rewards like discounts, event access, products and gift cards from top brands like Sephora, Uber, Groupon, GOVINO, Hulu and more, the company says. As one of the first wine brands to launch a loyalty program of this caliber, Black Box now offers participating consumers exclusive benefits, including an ever-changing offering of rewards and dedicated sweepstakes, it adds.

To participate, consumers can visit www.BlackBoxRewards.com to sign up and create a rewards profile, which allows users to begin acquiring, tracking and redeeming points for Black Box Wines purchases and/or online engagement in states where it is legally available. Once activated, users can upload receipts for wine purchases to receive 2,000 points for every 3-liter box and 300 points for every 500-ml box (where legal). As few as 1,000 points are required to redeem a member’s first reward, and a bonus of 1,500 points is offered just for signing up for the program, according to the company. Participants also can earn rewards for following and joining the conversation on Black Box Wines’ social media channels.

"The Black Box Rewards program was created as a way to say thank you to our customers by offering exciting benefits and reward opportunities for our most loyal fans," said Jaymie Schoenberg, vice president of marketing for Black Box Wines, in a statement.

The Black Box Wines portfolio currently features 11 wines — Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend, Rosé, Riesling and Shiraz —all of which are available in a 3-liter box. Six varietals — Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, and Rosé — also are available in a 500-ml Go-Pak formats, which is equivalent to approximately three glasses of wine.