Slivovitz (Plum Brandy) 5 Years Old
R. Jeliek USA LLC now offers Slivovitz, a plum brandy, nationally in the United States. The 100-proof spirit is produced from fully matured fruit grown in the “plum region” of Bohemia, the company says. The triple-distilled brandy is aged for five years, it adds. Slivovitz is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $19.99.
R. Jelinek USA LLC, Newport Beach, Calif.
Telephone: 714/331-9572
Internet: www.rjelinek.us
Distribution: National
