Debuting its first line of products Blossom Brothers introduced Blossom Brothers’ Wine Spritzers, which combine high-quality wine with natural botanical essences. Blossom Brothers’ spritzers are made with four ingredients: wine, natural botanical essences, water and carbon dioxide. They contain no added sugar, sweeteners or artificial flavors. At 6 percent alcohol by volume, the spritzers are gluten free and contain 12 grams of sugar. The line initially launched with three flavors: White Peach & Jasmine Flower, Blood Orange & Ginger Root, and Pink Grapefruit & Honeycomb. The spritzers are packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $11.99.

Blossom Brothers, Portland, Ore.

Internet: www.blossom-brothers.com

Distribution: Select markets