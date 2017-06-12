Great America Tea with Lemon

Great America, a specialty flavored malt beverage brand of Stout Brewing Co., expanded its portfolio with the addition of a new seasonal flavor: Tea with Lemon. The new flavor combines a crisp, tea taste with a hint of lemon and can be consumed on its own or paired with a mixer, the company says. The limited-edition flavor is 14 percent alcohol by volume and packaged in six-packs of 23.5-ounce mason jars.

Stout Brewing Co., Kings Mountain, N.C.

Telephone: 800/746-3419

Internet: www.drinkgreatamerica.com

Distribution: Select markets