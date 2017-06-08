Côtes de Provence AOP Rosé, Côtes de Provence AOP Cru Classé Rosé

Importer August Wine Group announced an exclusive partnership with the Fabre family of Provence to produce two estate-grown roses for the U.S. and international markets, both under the Fabre en Provence brand moniker: Côtes de Provence AOP Rosé and Côtes de Provence AOP Cru Classé Rosé. The 2016 Fabre en Provence Côtes de Provence AOP Rosé is a blend of black Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault grapes selected from complementary vineyards to give the wine its spiciness, acidity and aroma. The palate is bright, racy and lush, with a touch of raspberry and pine on the finish, the company says. A 750-ml bottle has suggested retail price is $15. The 2016 Fabre en Provence Côtes de Provence AOP Cru Classé Rosé is a blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Grenache from the Chateau de l’Aumerade vineyard located in the town of Pierrefeu-du-Var. The vineyard has ancient sea fossils in it soil, which produce a complex, spicy and well-structured rosé, it says. The suggested retail price for a 750-ml bottle is $22. Both Fabre en Provence rosés are available nationwide.

August Wine Group, Seattle

Telephone: 206/933-6767

Internet: www.augustwinegroup.com

Distribution: National