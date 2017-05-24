Heineken partners with ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Heineken, a brand of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, announced the launch of a new partnership with CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” which will include an exclusive sponsorship of the show’s on-set bar. Heineken signage, bottle displays, barware and more will be regularly featured on-air within the show’s on-set bar where it will be available to serve to guests.

The partnership kicked off May 18 when Heineken commercial star and award-winning actor Benicio Del Toro made an appearance on the show, parodying the latest Heineken commercial along with host James Corden. The most recent commercial, “The Look,” launched in January 2017 and highlights the brand’s rich heritage and unparalleled craft, it says.

“We’re always looking for unique ways, like our partnership with ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden,’ to introduce new audiences to the world of Heineken,” said Pattie Falch, director of sponsorships and events at Heineken USA, in a statement. “’The Late Late Show’ is one of the most buzzed about in late night television, and we’re excited to be right in the middle of the action with our Heineken bar.”

Along with the on-set bar takeover, the sponsorship offers multiple touchpoints with audiences including product placement and on-air and digital integrations, on-set signage and on-air call-outs.

The Emmy Award-winning ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers, the company says. With 95 percent of their viewers being older than 21, the show allows Heineken to connect with potential beer drinkers and millennials in a fresh and creative way, it adds.