Suppliers release packaging, material handling equipment

Corrosion resistance

Calpipe Industries Inc., a provider of conduit products for corrosive environments, offers a wide range of conduit with best-in-class corrosion resistance properties along with a high-quality, smooth bright finish that limits the harborage of harmful bacteria and pathogens, the company says. Calbrite types 304 and 316 stainless steel rigid conduits, available in 12 sizes from 0.5 to 6 inches, are NSF/ANSI 169 certified along with its stainless steel electrical metallic tubing and stainless steel intermediate metal conduit, both of which are available in six trade sizes from 0.5 to 2 inches.

Calpipe Industries Inc., 19440 S. Dominguez Hills Drive, Compton, Calif. 90220; 800/225-7473; calpipe.com.

Data-driven solutions

At Interpack 2017, Gerhard Schubert GmbH will highlight a wide range of digital packaging machine solutions, including the presentation of a new data box and applications for the anticipated web-based GRIPS.world platform, which combines all the necessary functions for monitoring and documenting machine data into a single user interface, the company says. The TLM packaging machines, outfitted with the data box, represent the first stage of the emerging GRIPS.world digital platform. It not only will improve internal and external communications, but also will increase packaging line efficiency and sustainability, it says. The data box will be available to other machine manufacturers, providing a reliable interface for retrieving relevant information on maintenance, control and machine performance. In the long term, through preventive maintenance and monitoring of machine functions, the data box will increase overall system efficiency and production performance throughout the machine’s entire lifecycle, it adds. The company also will showcase the Flowmodul, a new flow-wrapping component; a new TLM carton erecting system, which offers enhanced performance and format conversion; and several other TLM packaging machines.

Gerhard Schubert GmbH, Industriegebiet Südost Hofäckerstraße 74564 Crailsheim, Germany; +011/49-7951-400-0; gerhard-schubert.com.

Compressing coffee

At Interpack 2017, Sacmi will showcase technology for packaging operations, including modular labelers, packaging robots and a new compression technology for the manufacturing of coffee pods. The company’s 32-cavity CCM press, which aids in the production of coffee pods, will be displayed at the tradeshow. It offers the shortest cycle times in the industry, at 2.4 to 3.2 seconds as opposed to 3.8 to 5 seconds with injection technology, and because the plastic extrusion process occurs at lower temperatures, it provides an energy savings of 30 percent, the company says. There also is a guarantee of process repeatability, enabling the machine to independently manage each cavity while incorporating the advanced vision systems produced by the group’s automation and service division. Applicable to both proprietary systems and the manufacturing of compatible pods, the system ensures the lowest running costs on the market, it says. The KUBE modular labeler “plug&play” technology, which works with hot, cold and self-adhesive labeling systems, also will be on display, it says.

Sacmi, Via Selice Prov.le 17/a, 40026 Imola BO Italy; +011/39-0542-607-111; sacmi.com.

Purposeful pouches

At Pack Expo East in Philadelphia, Matrix Packaging Machinery LLC, a division of Pro Mach, showcased bagging, pouch filling and stickpack machines that are designed to provide flexibility, speed and trouble-free operation, it says. The flexible packaging lineup included the Apollo and Mercury HS, high-speed, vertical-form fill seal (VFFS) bagging machines, along with a precision pouch filler/sealer from Toyo Jidoki. The versatile Apollo servo-driven intermittent high-speed bagger handles numerous bag styles, including flat bottom and gusseted, and features Matrix’s advanced servo motion control of the film pull belts and the end-seal jaws for smooth and fast operation. The compact Mercury HS high-speed VFFS forms, fills and seals bags at speeds as fast as 140 bags a minute, and has a small footprint compared with other high-speed machines, it adds. The Toyo Jidoki TT-8D-N pre-made pouch filler/sealer delivers flexibility for a wide range of pouch formats, including flat, stand-up, retort and press-to-close.

Matrix Packaging Machinery LLC, 650 N. Dekora Woods Blvd., Saukville, Wis. 53080; 262/268-8300; matrixpm.com.

Dual action

Overnight Labels Inc. announced the release of dual-chambered shrink sleeves that contain two compartments for multipacks while offering side-by-side product placement to increase shelf impact with neater packaging. The chambers securely lock the products in place while expanding the promotional space. The shrink sleeves can be used with two like-size bottles or with two different size bottles to help with cross-selling other items, it adds.

Overnight Labels Inc., 151-15 W. Industry Court, Deer Park, N.Y. 11729; 800/472-5753; overnightlabels.com.

Picking prowess

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. introduced its new Jungheinrich order picker in North America. With a 3,000-pound capacity, the new energy-efficient Jungheinrich EKS 314 order picker can run as many as 16 operating hours on one battery charge, the company says. The new model can reach order-picking heights as tall as 366 inches and specifically is designed for high-pick rate and high-density storage applications, it adds. The EKS 314 boasts top travel and hydraulic lift speeds in addition to extended 1,000-hour service intervals, which decrease the frequency of routine maintenance and overall ownership costs. Other features include advanced, proprietary three-phase AC technology that ensures strong acceleration, high lifting and lowering speeds, lower energy consumption, and longer run times; a stable control handle base that allows operators to securely grip the control handle; fold-up, monitored side gates; a stable operator platform; and a full-color, interactive display that tracks key performance indicators and truck status information.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., 2121 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Houston, Texas 77043; 713/365-1000; mcfa.com.

Smart motion

At Automation Technology Expo West, MagneMotion, a Rockwell Automation company, showcased two pieces of its independent moving cart technology — the MagneMover LITE intelligent conveyor system and the iTRAK intelligent track system — that are designed to help improve productivity in manufacturing operations, it says. The intelligent motion systems replace hardware with simple software profiles, so changeovers can occur at the press of a button, the company says. The systems use programmable, independent carts on a straight or curved track to boost speeds by as much as 30 percent for all mechanical systems, it adds. Designed to quickly and efficiently move light loads, the MagneMover LITE intelligent conveyor system is well-suited for in-machine and between-machine applications. The iTRAK intelligent track system works on straight or curved paths to enable independent control of multiple magnetically propelled movers, which results in easier machine customization, reduced mechanical complexity and increased performance. Both systems also speed up changeovers, boost throughput and can be scaled to support a wide range of applications, from moving and positioning products in-machine to transporting products between machines, it adds.

MagneMotion, 139 Barnum Road, Devens, Mass. 01434; 978/757-9100; magnemotion.com.

Diagnosing pump problems

Prophecy Sensorlytics LLC introduced its new PumpSense sensor-based system that provides smart and cost-effective predictive diagnostics technology to alert pump/blower users to developing problems. The device recommends timely fixes without the need for outside support, expertise or data analysis, and generates easy-to-understand graphics and text-based actionable maintenance advice before issues escalate, it says. Designed for pump/blower applications across many industries, including food and beverage, the sensor automatically and continuously monitors and measures filter status, oil status, pump utilization, and vacuum or pressure level trends 24/7, it adds. Patent-pending analytic software collects the sensor data, compares it against pre-determined baselines and pushes the data into an easy-to-understand dashboard displaying machine, component or condition information. The system then delivers maintenance recommendations to head off potential problems. A mobile app enables users to graphically view conditions by showing green, yellow or red backgrounds. If a pump or component reaches a yellow warning level, then the actionable maintenance advice for the fix is delivered to assigned technicians via email or text message.

Prophecy Sensorlytics LLC, 221 E. Thomas Ave., Baltimore, Md. 21225; 443/457-1143; prophecysensorlytics.com.