Michelob Ultra partners with World Surf League

Michelob Ultra, a brand of St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, announced that it has become the Official Beer Sponsor of the World Surf League (WSL) in the United States.

Through this new partnership, Michelob Ultra will be the exclusive beer sponsor of WSL events, , including the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Calif., a marquee stop on both the Men's Qualifying Series and Women's Championship Tour that draws more than 700,000 fans over the course of nine days in late July and early August, it says.

The new partnership is part of Michelob Ultra’s strategy of driving continued growth by engaging drinkers who embrace and prioritize an active, balanced lifestyle. Michelob Ultra continues to have a strong presence across various active communities — the sport and culture of surfing is a natural fit for the brand, especially with the WSL serving as the premier platform in this space, the company says.

"As our brand continues to gain momentum, our new partnership with the World Surf League will further connect us to those who are passionate about living the active and balanced lifestyle that Michelob ULTRA celebrates," said Azania Andrews, vice president of Michelob Ultra, in a statement.

Dave Prodan, WSL spokesperson added: "We are very excited to welcome Michelob ULTRA to the WSL family. Both our athletes and our fans understand the value of working hard and enjoying life which makes Michelob ULTRA a natural partner as we collaborate to showcase the world's best surfing."

As part of this new sponsorship, Michelob Ultra will create VIP hospitality areas and branded-lounges on-site at U.S.-based WSL events, and will host a series of after-parties. Michelob Ultra also will utilize WSL content across social media channels to further drive excitement among the surfing community — both athletes and fans.