INVO Coconut Water introduced its newest product: INVO CoCo Collisions. The new product line combines the hydration of coconut water with the nutritive properties of fresh fruit and vegetables, with no added fillers, water or sweeteners, the company says. Processed with cold pressure, the line is available in six blends: Coco Watermelon Mint Probiotics, a blend of coconut water with watermelon, mint and probiotics; Coco Greens, a blend of coconut water with spinach, kale and cucumber; Coco Reset, a blend of coconut water, turmeric, cayenne pepper, honey and lemon; Coco Roots, a blend of coconut water with beet, ginger and turmeric; Coco C-Boost, which blends coconut water with sweet orange, acerola cherry, camu camu and bitter lemon; and Coco Grapefruit Greens, a blend of coconut water with grapefruit and green vegetables. Available in select markets, CoCo Collisions are packaged in 10- and 16-ounce bottles, which retail for $3.99 and $5.99, respectively.

