Zevia Energy

April 6, 2017
Adding to its lineup of natural, stevia-sweetened products, Zevia introduced a new line extension: Zevia Energy. The product lineup features four flavors: Raspberry Lime, Mango Ginger, Grapefruit and Kōla. Non-GMO Project Verified, each 12-ounce can of Zevia Energy provides 120 mg of caffeine, the company says. A single-serve, 12-ounce can of Zevia Energy has a suggested retail price of $1.99 nationwide.

Zevia, Los Angeles
Internet: https://zevia.com
Distribution: National
Ingredients: Zevia Kōla Energy: Carbonated water, stevia leaf extract, caffeine, tartaric acid, natural flavors and citric acid.

