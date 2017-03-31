WTRMLN WTR, a brand of World Waters LLC, launched its first brand extension: BLNDS. Made with fresh watermelon and added functional benefits, WTRMLN WTR BLNDS are offered in three flavors: GNGR (Ginger Lemon), TRT CHRRY (Tart Cherry) and LME (Lime). Each flavor is made with the brand’s base of watermelon flesh and rind with the addition of organic juices and extracts that deliver secondary functional beverages, the company says. Available through July exclusively at Whole Foods Markets Stores nationwide, a 12-ounce, single-serve bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.99. A percentage of all BLNDS sales will benefit Whole Planet Foundation, it adds.

World Waters LLC, New York

Telephone: 212/905-2393

Internet: https://wtrmlnwtr.com

Distribution: National