Michelob Ultra launches ULTRA 95 skill on Amazon Alexa

St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch (A-B), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, announced that its Michelob Ultra brand launched ULTRA 95, a free, dedicated skill on Amazon Alexa.

Michelob Ultra celebrates those who embrace an active, balanced lifestyle, and the ULTRA 95 Alexa skill taps into the cutting-edge voice recognition aspect of Alexa to deliver 12 customized fitness workouts to beer drinkers who enjoy staying active physically as much as they enjoy gathering with friends for a beer, it adds. This is the first skill introduced by an A-B brand to the Alexa platform, the company says.

There are 12 different workouts on the ULTRA 95 Alexa skill, divided into three different categories: Strength, Conditioning and Flexibility. The Strength category includes four different workouts: Upper Body, Lower Body, Full Body and Core; Conditioning includes five different workouts: Fat Loss, High Intensity Interval Training, Cardio, Tabata and Warm Up/Pre-Run; and Flexibility includes Yoga, Stretch and Warm Down/Post-Run.

ULTRA 95 is free to enable for anyone who is older than 21 years of age and has an Alexa-enabled device, such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Amazon Tap, the company says. Each of the 12 audio workouts is designed to be quick and efficient, burning approximately 95 calories (the same number that’s in every serving of a Michelob Ultra) in 10 minutes or less without the need for specialized equipment, it adds.

“We recognize that the pursuit of fitness is unique to each consumer, and we wanted to deliver a new fitness option that would give our drinkers the flexibility to continue their active, balanced lives,” said Azania Andrews, vice president of Michelob Ultra, in a statement. “Our ULTRA 95 skill on Amazon Alexa uses innovative speech recognition technology to provide consumers with easy, instantaneous-to-access workouts that help them stay fit and have fun in the process, no matter how busy their lives get.”

Michelob Ultra partnered with Rodale Inc., the global health-and-wellness content company, to tap leading fitness experts and certified trainers to design an array of custom workouts, it says. ULTRA 95’s fast, effective workout programs deliver targeted results with cross-discipline instruction from BJ Gaddour, fitness director at Men’s Health; Jen Ator, fitness director at Women’s Health; and Chris Kraft, site director at Runner’s World. Each workout can be accessed within seconds of enabling the skill on Alexa and is designed to deliver a quick, effective and challenging set of exercises perfect for those who prioritize staying fit.