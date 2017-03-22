Hellboy Hell Water Cinnamon Whiskey
Dark Horse Comics, XXX Distillery LLC and Prestige Imports LLC have agreed to license, produce and distribute, respectively, Hellboy Hell Water Cinnamon Whiskey nationwide. Based on the comic book character created by Mike Mignola, Hell Water is micro-distilled, hand-bottled and styled in the traditional process of making southern corn whiskey, the company says. The 66.6 proof spirit is packaged in 750-ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $19.99.
Prestige Imports LLC, Clemens, Mich.
Telephone: 586/463-9400
Internet: www.prestigeimportsllc.com
Distribution: National
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry