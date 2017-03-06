Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale, Brewer’s Reserve Railroad Avenue

Pyramid Breweries announced the release of its spring seasonal: Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale. The brew is dry-hopped with Lemondrop hops and real lemon peel for a citrusy nose and flavor, the company says. Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale is made with three hops, which sharpen the citrusy flavor and aroma, while a trio of malts and grains create a smooth, full body, it adds. Additionally, the company announced its limited-release Brewer’s Reserve Railroad Avenue, which will be available through late April, it says. The Imperial Porter uses deep-roasted malts and roasted barley with dashes of vanilla, cinnamon and dark brown sugar, and offers a spiced and mildly sweet finish, it adds.

