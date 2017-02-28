Small Town Brewery unveils Not Your Mom’s FMBs

Beginning March 1, Wauconda, Ill.-based Small Town Brewery, the makers of Not Your Father’s Root Beer, will introduce a new collection of artisanal brews that put a fresh spin on three classic American flavors. The new lineup includes Not Your Mom’s Apple Pie, Not Your Mom’s Strawberry Rhubarb and Not Your Mom’s Iced Tea.

The idea for Not Your Mom’s was driven by consumer demand for fruit and tea flavors, the company says. Not Your Mom’s Apple Pie is 5.9 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and boasts crisp apple and light cinnamon; Strawberry Rhubarb, at 5.5 percent ABV, features a balance of sweet and tart; and Not Your Mom’s Iced Tea is 5.2 percent ABV, made with real brewed tea and serves up the comfort of home with a twist, it adds.

“As the category leader, we are always looking to innovate to meet our consumers’ evolving needs,” said Gleb Lifshits, chief executive officer of Small Town Brewery, in a statement. “With their immersive flavors and homemade appeal, Not Your Mom’s fruit- and dessert-inspired brews represent the next generation in flavored craft. We look forward to consumer response on this unique brand extension; the pre-launch excitement on our social channels has been phenomenal.”

The Not Your Mom’s flavored malt beverages will hit shelves at all major U.S. retailers in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles as well as in individual 24-ounce cans of Iced Tea. Not Your Mom’s six-packs will carry a suggested retail price of $10.99, and individual 24-ounce cans of Not Your Mom’s Iced Tea will retail for $2.49.