Temipre Group introduced Hillsburg non-alcohol malt beverages in the United States. Originating from the German town of Liechtenstein, the brand offers eight flavors: Raspberry, Pure Honey, Pineapple, Apple, Regular, Honey with Ginger, Pomegranate and Strawberry. The beverages are 100 percent natural and contain no additives or preservatives, the company says. The malt beverages are packaged in 330-ml bottles that are sold individually and in six-packs.

Tempire Group, Texas

Telephone: 817/808-2129

Internet: www.hillsburg.com

Distribution: National