Decadent Saint Red Sangria Concentrate

Craft winery Decadent Saint recently launched its first Red Wine Sangria Concentrate made with real berry fruits and red wine. The sangria features aromas of raspberries, cherries, strawberries, grapefruit and lime. At 20.5 percent alcohol by volume, each bottle of Red Wine Sangria Concentrate makes up to five bottles of sangria, the company says. The concentrate is packaged in 750-ml bottles that retail for $20 in Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, as well as online.

Decadent Saint, Boulder, Colo.

Telephone: 303/963-6342

Internet: www.decadentsaint.com

Distribution: Select markets