Pyramid Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale, Brewer’s Reserve Railroad Avenue

Pyamid Breweries announced the release of its spring seasonal, Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale. The brew is dry-hopped with Lemondrop hops and real lemon peel for a citrusy nose and flavor, the company says. Triangulate Citrus Pale Ale is made with three hops, which sharpen the citrusy flavor and aroma, while a trip of malts and grains create a smooth, full body, it adds. Additionally, the company announced its limited-release Brewer’s Reserve Railroad Avenue, which will be available through late April, it says. The Imperial Porter uses deep roasted malts and roasted barley with dashes of vanilla, cinnamon and dark brown sugar, and offers a spiced and mildly sweet finish, it adds.

