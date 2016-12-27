Jose Cuervo, a brand of Proximo Spirits, is releasing its latest innovation: Authentic Jose Cuervo Raspberry Margarita. Available starting in February 2017, the ready-to-drink cocktail will be available nationwide. Raspberry joins the line of RTD Margaritas that already includes eight other flavors and offers subtle traces of line, hints of orange and berry fruit notes on the tongue, the company says. The 19.9-proof RTD cocktail is packaged in 1.75-liter bottle that has a suggested retail price of $15.99.

