Heroes Vodka expands to Ohio, Kentucky

Nashville, Tenn.-based Heroes Vodka, a veteran-owned premium vodka made from 100 percent American grain, announced a partnership with Cincinnati-based Heidelberg Distributing Co. to bring its vodka to Ohio and Kentucky, expanding the brand’s availability to 15 states nationwide. Founded in 2011 by U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Travis McVey, Heroes Vodka is part of the R.S. Lipman Co. portfolio of brands.

Every sale of Heroes Vodka supports America’s military heroes, the company says. A portion of every purchase is donated to AMVETS, Operation StandDown and other Veteran organizations to develop community assistance programs for American veterans, active duty military and their families. In 2016, Heroes Vodka donated $12,000 to AMVETS, $2,000 to Operation StandDown and $1,000 to Bunker Labs, totaling Giveback donations of more than $60,000 since the company’s inception. In addition to its annual Giveback program, Heroes Vodka works throughout the year to raise awareness at various special events, on military holidays, and by partnering with several organizations that support American heroes, it explains.

“We are proud to partner with Heroes Vodka and the R.S. Lipman Company to bring Heroes Vodka to the Kentucky marketplace,” said Jimmy Carpenter, Heidelberg’s vice president and general manager in Kentucky, in a statement. “Kentuckians enthusiastically support our veterans, and we are proud to have added this great-tasting vodka to our portfolio that does just that.”

Kevin McNamara, vice president of sales and marketing for Heidelberg, added: “We are very excited to be partnering with Heroes Vodka and the R.S. Lipman Co. and introducing Heroes Vodka to the Ohio market. Veterans have always been supported in Ohio, and we are proud to add this great tasting vodka that does the same.”

Bottled in Frankfort, Ky., Heroes Vodka has earned 10 gold and silver medals in blind tasting competitions, it says. “Heroes Vodka and R.S. Lipman are extremely pleased about partnering with Heidelberg Distributing,” said Robert S. Lipman, chief executive officer and president of R.S. Lipman Co. and Lipman Brothers. “Heidelberg is a well-respected wholesaler; we look forward to a prosperous relationship with their operations in Ohio and Kentucky.”