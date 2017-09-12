Wandering Bear Coffee unveils on-the-go packaging

New York-based Wandering Bear Coffee introduced a cold-brew coffee in a single-serve, 11-ounce TetraPak carton. Certified organic, Fair Trade and containing 25 mg of caffeine in each ounce, Wandering Bear now is more convenient than ever, making it easier get a cold-brew fix on the way to work, at the gym or while out and about, it says.

Founded in 2014 by Matt Bachmann and Ben Gordon, the entrepreneurs met in grad school when each brought homemade cold brew to class.

Wandering Bear first put cold-brew coffee on tap in homes and offices utilizing its innovative box packaging. The unique format and craft packaging have become a calling card for the brand, earning it a loyal following in their home market of New York, but retailers and consumers alike were asking for something smaller, the company says.

"We've really listened to our consumers on this one," Bachmann said. "Love for our 'coffee on tap' products has been strong for years now but our loyalists have been wanting something they can take with them on-the-go. We're excited at the new opportunities this product line will open for our brand."

Within a week of launch, the product will be on shelves at Target throughout the northeast and at hundreds of independent retailers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

"The interest has been incredible, and we're excited about the trial this size and price point will help drive for our brand,” Gordon said.