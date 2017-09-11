Great America, a brand of Stout Brewing Co., announced the introduction of a new fall seasonal flavor joining its lineup of specialty flavored malt beverages: Great America Apple Pie. The limited-edition flavor is packaged in 23.5-ounce mason jars, which feature a new colored label, the company says. Featuring an apple-cinnamon taste and 14 percent alcohol by volume, Great America Apple Pie will be available this fall in select markets.

Stout Brewing Co. LLC, Kings Mountain, N.C.

Telephone: 800/746-3419

Internet: www.drinkgreatamerica.com

Distribution: Select markets