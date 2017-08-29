Dos Equis announces ‘The Most Interesting Fan of College Football’

To help fans "Stay Thirsty" this college football season, Dos Equis, a brand of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, returns as the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoffs and is on a mission with its newest campaign to champion those Saturday football fanatics who choose "Game Day Over Everything."

At the end of the season, one lucky fan will be crowned "The Most Interesting Fan of College Football," and this opportunity of a lifetime, even by "The Most Interesting Man in the World's" standards, will be honored by the fan being immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame with a life-sized statue, the company says.

"It's incredible to be a part of this 'Most Interesting Fan' campaign because it highlights the spirit and passion college football fans share every Saturday during the season," said Rob Riggle, campaign spokesperson and 'Most Interesting Fan' candidate, in a statement. "I've been a huge fan of college football all my life, displaying fandom literally on my sleeves and chest, so I'm excited to represent all those other diehards that put 'Game Day Over Everything' as they showcase their most interesting traditions for their teams"

From Sept. 2 to Nov. 14, consumers 21 and older can use the hashtag #MostInterestingFanSearch to enter the contest on Twitter, Instagram and DosEquis.com by sharing photos, videos or a tweet stating why they should be considered. Two finalists will be chosen in November and one winner will then be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta at an exclusive Dos Equis event Jan. 7, 2018. Both finalists will receive roundtrip travel for two and will attend the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8, 2018.

In the newest spots, fans will see "The Most Interesting Man in the World" chiseling away at the winner's life-sized statue, only to be interrupted by Riggle, determined to prove to “The Most Interesting Man” that he is a football superfan himself. As evidence, Riggle delivers high-stakes tailgating anecdotes, such as "Every time I raise my hand, I start a wave."

"In a way that only Dos Equis can deliver and celebrate while tailgating this season, this campaign gives fans an opportunity to highlight their untraditional and interesting gameday experiences," said Karla Flores, brand director for Dos Equis, in a statement. "So while all college football fans already naturally embody the 'Stay Thirsty' lifestyle, with their storied passions, traditions and tailgate rituals, we're thrilled to offer them a chance to build on that lore by providing an experience that has never been possible before."

Additionally, Dos Equis is taking its ESPN College Football Playoffs partnership to another level during Week 7 of this college football season with its "ESPN Tailgate Week presented by Dos Equis," which will highlight some of the best, most interesting tailgates around the nation and encourage fans to submit why they belong in the College Football Hall of Fame, the company says.