Cuba Libre, Paloma Clubtails Cocktails in a Can

Leveraging the popularity of two Hispanic-inspired cocktails, Geloso Beverage Group’s Clubtails brand announced the launch of two new flavored malt beverages: Cuba Libre and Paloma. Cuba Libre is a cocktail featuring rum, cola and lime flavors, while Paloma is a cocktail featuring tequila, grapefruit and lime flavors. The ready-to-drink cocktails are 10 percent alcohol by volume. Clubtails are packaged in 24-ounce single-serve cans that have a suggested retail price of $1.99 in select markets.

