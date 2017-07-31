New ProductsBeer

Cuba Libre, Paloma Clubtails Cocktails in a Can

July 31, 2017
KEYWORDS Clubtails / flavored malt beverages / Hispanic flavor / RTD cocktails
Reprints
No Comments

Leveraging the popularity of two Hispanic-inspired cocktails, Geloso Beverage Group’s Clubtails brand announced the launch of two new flavored malt beverages: Cuba Libre and Paloma. Cuba Libre is a cocktail featuring rum, cola and lime flavors, while Paloma is a cocktail featuring tequila, grapefruit and lime flavors. The ready-to-drink cocktails are 10 percent alcohol by volume. Clubtails are packaged in 24-ounce single-serve cans that have a suggested retail price of $1.99 in select markets.

Geloso Beverage Group, Rochester, N.Y.
Telephone: 585/247-2310
Internet: www.clubtails.com
Distribution: Select markets 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.