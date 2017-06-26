Coors Banquet Beer continues support of WFF

Since 2014, Coors Banquet drinkers throughout the West have raised more than $750,000 in support of wildland firefighters and their families by consuming the Banquet Beer. This summer, Coors Banquet, a brand of Chicago-based MillerCoors, is once again inviting people to support the wildland firefighters who risk their lives to preserve their Western heritage by purchasing Coors Banquet in participating states.

Through Sept. 30, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF) will receive 25 cents for every case of Coors Banquet sold in Arizona, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, collecting up to $250,000 in an effort to bring all-time donations to more than $1 million. The WFF is a nonprofit that has provided emergency support to the families of firefighters who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty since 1997.

"Coors Banquet is a brand that takes great pride in its Western roots and the timeless values that make the West a special place," said Brian Erhardt, MillerCoors regional vice president of sales for the Pacific region, in a statement.

"That's why it's so important for us to show our gratitude for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who put it all on the line to protect it,” he continued. “We couldn't think of a better way to do so than to give Banquet drinkers across the West a way to celebrate the heroes who preserve its beauty and support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation."

In addition to raising funds for the WFF, Coors Banquet is committed to raising awareness of the work done by wildland firefighters. That's why Coors Banquet is sponsoring "Protect Our West Night" featuring Trace Adkins on June 27 in Seattle. The event will take place at the "Outside Corner" of Safeco Field before the Mariners face off against the Phillies. Ten dollars of every ticket sold for this special event will benefit the WFF. Coors Banquet also will donate tickets to firehouses around Seattle. Banquet fans can find VIP tickets to "Protect Our West Night" by visiting m.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/group/protect-our-west-night.

"The past few years have marked a new page in our organization's history," said Burk Minor, acting executive director of the WFF, in a statement. "The support from Coors Banquet has provided us with the resources to care for fallen firefighters in ways we could only dream of before. It can sometimes feel like our firefighters' sacrifice goes unnoticed, but with this recognition and support from Coors Banquet, we all feel proud that folks can see how much we put on the line to protect our West."