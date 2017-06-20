New ProductsWine & Spirits

Kinky Green Liqueur

June 20, 2017
KEYWORDS flavored spirits / Green Apple / liqueur / pear / Vodka
Adding to its lineup of liqueurs, Prestige Beverage Group launched Kinky Green Liqueur. At 17 percent alcohol by volume, Kinky Green Liqueur is a fusion of crisp green apple and pear flavors combined with super-premium vodka that has been distilled five times, the company says. The product is designed to be consumed over ice or mixed into cocktails, pairing well with lemon-lime soda and pineapple juice, it adds. Kinky Green is packaged in 50- and 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $1.49 and $19.99, respectively.

Prestige Beverage Group, Saint Paul, Minn.
Telephone: 651/649-5823
Internet: www.kinkybeverages.com
Distribution: Nationwide

