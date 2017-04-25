The Kraft Heinz Co. launches Capri Sun Sport

Capri Sun, a brand of The Kraft Heinz Co., Pittsburg and Chicago, unveiled Capri Sun Sport. The new flavored water beverage was designed with kids in mind for their recreational or moderate activities. Made with a blend of electrolytes and water, Capri Sun Sport will help keep active kids hydrated and ready for the next big game, the company says.

Capri Sun Sport contains no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, giving kids the taste they love without ingredients their moms and dads don't, it adds.

"We know that parents want to keep their kids hydrated, but they're wary of adult sports drinks," said Andrew Louie, brand manager of Capri Sun, in a statement. "That's why we created Capri Sun Sport with a blend of electrolytes and water. It's the perfect drink to keep active kids hydrated whether they're riding their bike, rollerblading or playing baseball."

Just in time for spring sports seasons, Capri Sun Sport now is available at retailers nationwide in three flavors: Citrus Rush, Fruit Frenzy and Grape Blast. The flavored packaged water retails for $2.49 for a 10 pack of 6-ounce pouches.